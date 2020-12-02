Crow Wing County Sees Decrease in COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We are 11 days into the four-week pause Gov. Tim Walz announced on Nov. 18, and since then, Crow Wing County has seen COVID-19 cases decrease.

Since Nov. 16, Crow Wing County has led the Lakeland viewing area in positive cases for nine of the last 12 days, which does not include the weekend numbers. While it may not seem like it, the county is seeing less positive cases.

The four-week pause is set to end on Dec. 18, unless the Governor extends it, which he has hinted he might do.

