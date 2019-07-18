Crow Wing County Seeking Seasonal Watercraft Inspectors

Crow Wing County is seeking candidates for available seasonal watercraft inspector positions.

These positions conduct inspections of watercraft equipment at public water accesses and will have frequent public contact with boaters to inform them about aquatic invasive species rules.

According to a release, the county encourages those who enjoy working outdoors and possess superior customer service skills to apply for the position. Starting pay is $14.00 to $15.00 per hour, dependent of experience.

“These positions provide important face-to-face contact with the public to increase awareness and

prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species to our waters,” stated Jacob Frie, Environmental Services Supervisor.

Those interested in applying to be a seasonal watercraft inspector may do so online at http://crowwing.us/181/Careers or in person at 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15, Brainerd.