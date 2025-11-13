Nov 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Crow Wing County Seeking Input on 2026 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan

Crow Wing County receives a grant every year from the state of Minnesota to help combat aquatic invasive species (AIS) in the area, and they’re now asking for the community’s input on next year’s plan.

The county was allocated about $470,000 from the state to help with the prevention of AIS in 2026. Typically, these funds are used for things like watercraft inspections, supporting outreach programs, and teaching the public about the dangers that invasive species pose to the environment.

To submit feedback, residents can email the Crow Wing County Land Services department through Wednesday, December 10 at 9 a.m.

