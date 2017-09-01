DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Saves More Than $100K From Fraud Investigations

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County prevented the issuance of $130, 776 in fraudulent government benefit claims in the first eight months of 2017, according to a report by the County’s Community Services Department.

According to a press release, from January through August 2017 the County’s Fraud Investigator completed 285 investigations of pending and open cases and identified the following cost savings:

  • $22,811 from Cash Programs, SNAP (Food Support), Federal Medical, State Medical and Child Care Assistance programs at application.
  • $107,965 from Cash Programs, SNAP, Federal Medical, State Medical and Child Care Assistance programs on open cases.
  • $131,531 in overpayments were identified. These cases were sent to the Collections Unit for recovery.
  • We currently have 9,909 public assistance cases, and of those cases 285 were reported and investigations were completed, 89 cases were unfounded.

The report added that four households were disqualified from receiving assistance and two cases were referred for criminal charges.

Sheila Skogen, Operations Division Manager, said the agency is committed to safeguarding the public money by actively pursuing all fraud referrals. “Our fraud investigator will thoroughly investigate all reports made to our office.”

For more information, or to report fraud, contact Barb Dusbabek at (218) 824-1208 or barb.dusbabek@crowwing.us.

Reporters may remain anonymous. You can also call the Fraud Hotline number at 1-800-627-9977 to report suspected fraudulent activity.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Woman Injured In Garrison Township Crash

Two Area Attorneys Appointed To Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Authorities Recover Body Believed To Be Missing Brainerd Man

Alcohol A Factor In Rollover Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Man Dies In Mobile Home Fire In Buzzle Township

One man is dead after a fatal fire at his his mobile home, believed to have started in the living room. According to the Beltrami County
Posted on Sep. 1 2017

Latest Stories

Man Dies In Mobile Home Fire In Buzzle Township

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Reduces Air Quality In Minnesota

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

Brainerd Boys Soccer Falls Against Willmar

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

Walleye Fishing Season On Mille Lacs Lake To Close September 5th

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

BSU Football Falls To Winona State In Season Opener

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.