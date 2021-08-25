Crow Wing County Road 115 Improvement Project Reaches Next Phase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After holding a public meeting at the Nisswa City Hall last week, the reconstruction project on Crow Wing County Road 115 is ready to move to the next step. The 5-mile stretch of road that wraps around Round Lake has been a topic of discussion in the county for several years.

“We had about 60 people in attendance,” said Crow Wing County Engineer Tim Bray. “We also had an online option and I believe there was about 10 on there.”

The meeting was intended to hear resident concerns about potential vegetation loss along the stretch of road.

“There’s about 300 properties that are adjacent to the road, and about 230 of them will require some kind of action,” Bray said.

Bray said the next step in the process is to draft a decision document to present to the Crow Wing County Commissioners within the next few board meetings.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today