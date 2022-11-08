Crow Wing County Revises Short-Term Rental Policy to Accommodate Local Ordinances

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has revised its short-term rental policy to abide by local ordinances set by individual cities and townships.

The county board recently held a public comment period to discuss the county’s short-term rental ordinance, with the county attorney being given two weeks to make revisions to the ordinance and take into account all feedback received.

The biggest point of disagreement within the county’s current ordinance was that it conflicted with the rules of local cities and townships regarding short-term rentals. The problem started when residents would be denied the ability to own a short-term rental but their city council, and those residents would then seek permits from the county as a way to override local ordinances.

Now, all residents seeking permits for short-term rentals within Crow Wing County must follow any ordinances set by individual cities or townships.

“We would front and center, starting with the first line on any application process, say that … any license that we issue under our short-term rental ordinance is null and void if the location being permitted is not allowed by the local regulatory authority, hence the city or the township or whatever,” said Don Ryan, Crow Wing County Attorney, at a recent board meeting.

