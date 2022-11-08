Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Revises Short-Term Rental Policy to Accommodate Local Ordinances

Lakeland News — Nov. 7 2022

Crow Wing County has revised its short-term rental policy to abide by local ordinances set by individual cities and townships.

The county board recently held a public comment period to discuss the county’s short-term rental ordinance, with the county attorney being given two weeks to make revisions to the ordinance and take into account all feedback received.

The biggest point of disagreement within the county’s current ordinance was that it conflicted with the rules of local cities and townships regarding short-term rentals. The problem started when residents would be denied the ability to own a short-term rental but their city council, and those residents would then seek permits from the county as a way to override local ordinances.

Now, all residents seeking permits for short-term rentals within Crow Wing County must follow any ordinances set by individual cities or townships.

“We would front and center, starting with the first line on any application process, say that … any license that we issue under our short-term rental ordinance is null and void if the location being permitted is not allowed by the local regulatory authority, hence the city or the township or whatever,” said Don Ryan, Crow Wing County Attorney, at a recent board meeting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

How to Cast Your Ballot on Election Day in Minnesota

Brainerd Salvation Army Food Shelf in Search of Donations Before Holiday Surge

MN Senate District 10 DFL Candidate Suzanne Cekalla Discusses Campaign Topics

Crow Wing County Awarded Triple Crown Award for Financial Reporting

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.