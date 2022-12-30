Crow Wing County Requests 1 Watershed 1 Plan Memorandum To Priorities Clean Water

Click to print (Opens in new window)

1 watershed 1 plan has multiple land uses and can tie together communities, farms, forests and all kinds of agriculture. To expand and keep the crow wing counties water healthy, they are hoping to get the board’s approval on one more for the county.

Four of the 1 watershed 1 plans have already been approved in the past and now Crow wing County is approaching the board with a request for one more.

Crow Wing County has been working on a Watershed plan that had been approved back in 2013. As of now, they currently have four but with the help of the boards, they can get a fifth. This will essentially be Crow Wing County’s water plan.

This watershed is located West of Crow wing county and covers North Long Lake, Round Lake and some of Gull Lake. It also runs through Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Todd, and Wadena counties.

With Hubbard County taking the brunt end of the organization and activities plan, Crow Wing County will also play a big role in the project.

They will be assisting with part of the technical advisory committee which will work with the data, objectives and being at the policy and advisory committee meetings.

With all 1 watershed I plans, there is one goal to be accomplished when the work is all said and done.

Crow Wing County Hopes to prioritize, target, measure conservation activities, and provide a vehicle to receive clean water dollars through the state of Minnesota.

The request for the 1 Watershed 1 Plan Memorandum was approved and passed with the Crow Wing County board all in favor.

