Crow Wing County Releases 2023 Roadway Improvements Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has released their proposed 2023 roadway improvements plan. The Highway Department has scheduled approximately $18 million worth of improvements to take place over the next year.

Some of the improvements include the resurfacing of County State Aid Highways 3 and 49. There is also a plan to extend Cypress Drive in Baxter to Highway 48 and install a roundabout at the intersection. Three other roundabouts will be installed across the county as well.

“They have been proven to increase safety, and the chances of being in a fatal crash and then is reduced by 90% over other types of intersections like a four-way stop or a signal,” said county engineer Timothy Bray. “We have a big construction program this year, one of the biggest we’ve ever had in Crow Wing County’s history. The planning, it never stops, we’re constantly planning – we’re already talking about 2028, you know, the next five-year plan.

The county has detours already in place for use during construction. They plan to begin the first projects as soon as the snow thaws and weather permits.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today