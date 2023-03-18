Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Releases 2023 Roadway Improvements Plan

Lakeland News — Mar. 18 2023

Crow Wing County has released their proposed 2023 roadway improvements plan. The Highway Department has scheduled approximately $18 million worth of improvements to take place over the next year.

Some of the improvements include the resurfacing of County State Aid Highways 3 and 49. There is also a plan to extend Cypress Drive in Baxter to Highway 48 and install a roundabout at the intersection. Three other roundabouts will be installed across the county as well.

“They have been proven to increase safety, and the chances of being in a fatal crash and then is reduced by 90% over other types of intersections like a four-way stop or a signal,” said county engineer Timothy Bray. “We have a big construction program this year, one of the biggest we’ve ever had in Crow Wing County’s history. The planning, it never stops, we’re constantly planning – we’re already talking about 2028, you know, the next five-year plan.

The county has detours already in place for use during construction. They plan to begin the first projects as soon as the snow thaws and weather permits.

