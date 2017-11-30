DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Receives Financial Reporting Awards

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County has received two financial awards from the Government Finance Officers Association this year. Crow Wing is one of only five counties throughout Minnesota’s 87 counties to receive both the excellence in reporting and outstanding achievement in popular annual financial report awards.

This is the fourth consecutive year the county has been recognized for all of their efforts, with many of those hours spent by in house staff and not outside auditors. It’s something that Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson is proud of.

To check out the current Popular Annual Financial Report, visit: https://crowwing.us/Archive.aspx?AMID=75

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Board Approves Participation in Stepping Up Initiative

Crow Wing County Sheriff Will Retire In 2018

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl Planning To Retire In 2018

Crow Wing County Celebrates Adoption Awareness Month

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Boys Basketball Ready To Run Into New Season

We’re just a couple days away now from the Bemidji boys basketball season opener. The Lumberjacks must replace seven seniors off last
Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Boys Basketball Ready To Run Into New Season

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Depth And Speed Will Lead Flying Warriors In 2017-18

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Lakes Area Warned Of Fire Danger By National Weather Service

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Caution Urged On Area Lakes Due To Ice Conditions

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.