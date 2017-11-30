Crow Wing County Receives Financial Reporting Awards

Crow Wing County has received two financial awards from the Government Finance Officers Association this year. Crow Wing is one of only five counties throughout Minnesota’s 87 counties to receive both the excellence in reporting and outstanding achievement in popular annual financial report awards.

This is the fourth consecutive year the county has been recognized for all of their efforts, with many of those hours spent by in house staff and not outside auditors. It’s something that Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson is proud of.

To check out the current Popular Annual Financial Report, visit: https://crowwing.us/Archive.aspx?AMID=75