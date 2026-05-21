Crow Wing County Raising Awareness For National Foster Care Month

With May being National Foster Care Month, Crow Wing County is helping raise awareness for the foster care system and the vital role it plays in communities across the county.

National Foster Care Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the foster families, volunteers, and professionals who open their homes to children in need, strengthen recruitment, and support efforts for future foster families.

As of April first this year, Crow Wing County has 59 licensed foster families caring for 82 children and teens.

However, Family Services Supervisor Stacy Brown believes more foster and adoptive families are needed, especially those able to care for sibling groups or serve as crisis homes.

“There’s always a need for more in terms of emergency homes. That’s always one of our biggest needs,” Crow Wing County Family Services Supervisor Stacy Brown said. “When kids go right into care, we like to have homes that are on shelter. We are also looking for homes that are willing to do respite. You don’t necessarily have to be licensed for foster care to do respite. You would just have to do a background check.”

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or would like to discuss the possibility further, you can speak with Crow Wing County Child Foster Care Licensing Social Worker Allyson Davis at (218)824-1165.