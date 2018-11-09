Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Purchases Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower

Anthony Scott
Nov. 8 2018
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County’s purchase of the Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower and surrounding 41.4 acres from the Minnesota DNR has gone forward.

Crow Wing County purchased the land and fire tower for one dollar with the intent to renovate and reopen the tower and surrounding site. Improvements will be made with the support of local community organizations, donations and county park dollars. The Pequot Lakes Historical Society, the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association and several local units of government have shown support for the tower since its future came into question. Crow Wing County carries liability insurance and the tower site will fall under its umbrella of coverage.

“[The] reception of the documents that transfers title of the fire tower to the county is a huge step forward,” County Board Chairman Paul Thiede, Pequot Lakes, states. “We can now begin to move toward a process which will eventually see it open to the public.”

The 100-foot-tall tower was built in 1934 and was once used by the DNR forestry staff to watch for wildfires. The tower has been on the National Historic Lookout Register since 1993. The fire tower is located on a 40-acre parcel of land near Pequot Lakes north of County Highway 11 and east of Highway 371.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Scott Goddard Wins Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Race

Crow Wing County Hopes To See High Voter Turnout

Brainerd And Jenkins To Receive $1.4 Million For Local Road Improvements

Crow Wing County Commissioners Move Forward On County Road 115 Project

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Latest Story

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Brings “Seussical The Musical” To Pequot Lakes

Dr. Seuss lovers in the surrounding Brainerd Lakes Area might want to check out a musical that Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts is putting on
Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Brings "Seussical The Musical" To Pequot Lakes

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Foreign Policy Expert Tom Hanson Gives Talk At Central Lakes College

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Two Minnesota Marijuana Parties About To Get Major Party Status

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Golden Apple: MPR's "Class Notes" Brings Live Music To Schools

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Bliss/Persell House Of Representatives 5A Race Could Lead To Recount

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.