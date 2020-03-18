Crow Wing County Providing Food For Children During School Closures

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Public Health Team is offering free meals for all children 18 years and under in response to the school closures due to COVID-19.

A few locations are listed below with options catering to students from surrounding schools:

Baxter/Brainerd: Operation Sandwich, Prairie bay, The Outreach Program of the Brainerd Lakes, Soup Kitchen. Pick-up times are from 11 a.m. till 12:30 p.m.

Crosby/Ironton/Deerwood: Ironton American Legion, Iron Range Eatery and North Country Cafe.

Nisswa/Pequot Lakes: A-Pine Restaurant, Mainstreet Ale House and Pequot Lakes School.

