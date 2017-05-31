Crow Wing County Proposes Golf Course Project In Gull Lake
Crow Wing County has announced the preparation of an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for the proposal of a golf course expansion and residential development at Cragun’s Resort located in Gull Lake, Minnesota.
The project would consist of an 18 hole golf course, 31 clustered residential units and eight single family units on approximately 400 acres of land. The proposed project is located primarily in Section 27 of the First Assessment District with a small part of the project within East Gull Lake.
The EAW document sets out basic facts necessary to determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is required for a proposed golf course. The worksheet contains 20 questions focusing on the project’s environmental setting, the potential for environmental harm, and plans to reduce the harm.
Public comments on the EAW should be submitted in writing to:
Crow Wing County Land Services Department
322 Laurel Street, Suite 15
Brainerd, MN 56401
218-824- 1010
218-824- 1126- fax
land.services@crowwing.us
The public can review a copy of the EAW at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building or at www.crowwing.us by clicking on the “Crow Wing Listens” button on the home page.
Comments must be submitted to Crow Wing County by July 5, 2017 at 5:00 PM. The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners will make a decision on the need for an EIS at a regularly scheduled County Board meeting on July 25, 2017.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More