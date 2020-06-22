Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Betsy Melin — Jun. 22 2020

UPDATE: She has been found safe and well.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old female who was last seen Sunday afternoon around 4:00 pm. 

According to Sheriff Goddard,15 year-old Janae Petersen, was last seen at a residence on Wise Road on Sunday, June 21st, around 4:00 pm.

Peterson stated she was going for a walk and was last seen leaving the driveway of the house walking eastbound on Wise Road. She is described as an African American girl, 5’ 8” tall, approximately 185 lbs. She has dyed red hair and was wearing a light green shirt with black legging pants and flip flops. 

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Peterson is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749 and ask for the investigation division.

 

 

