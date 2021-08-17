Crow Wing County Pauses Private Road Applications in 1st District Assessment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County will not accept applications for private road developments for at least a year. The decision was unanimously approved by county commissioners after concerns for future residents who may move into these homes.

The moratorium implemented by the Crow Wing County Commissioners went into effect August 11. Before putting a temporary pause on development, the county did approve the Piper Lane plat that was tabled last month.

