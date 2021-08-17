Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Pauses Private Road Applications in 1st District Assessment

Nick UrsiniAug. 16 2021

Crow Wing County will not accept applications for private road developments for at least a year. The decision was unanimously approved by county commissioners after concerns for future residents who may move into these homes.

The moratorium implemented by the Crow Wing County Commissioners went into effect August 11. Before putting a temporary pause on development, the county did approve the Piper Lane plat that was tabled last month.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Offering Ways to Earn Firearms Safety Certification

In Focus: A Family’s Love Wins Crow Wing Co. Fair Talent Show

Brainerd Discusses Major Reconstruction Project on Highway 210/Washington Street

Crow Wing County Fair Opens with Military Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.