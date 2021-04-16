Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Passes Highway Maintenance Plan Through 2024

Nick UrsiniApr. 15 2021

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners passed the highway maintenance plan proposed by County Engineer Tim Bray during the Tuesday board meeting.

According to the plan, the total investment is $75.9 million and will include:

  • 149 miles of roadway surface improvements
  • Three roundabouts
  • Two bridge replacements
  • One bridge deck improvement

When asked if roundabouts were cheaper to install than traffic lights, Bray said it depends. It’s the long-term cost that has Crow Wing County implementing more of them.

“We’re building them because they are safer,” said Bray. “The long-term cost benefit of these far outweighs it. Even if it was more expensive, the cost savings you have to save lives far outweighs any upfront cost.”

To view the entire plan that runs through 2024, click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Starts Next Monday

Brainerd Stabbing Happened During Drug Exchange

Minnesota COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to Youth Wrestling Tournament

Crow Wing County Sees Large Increase in Land Use Permits

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.