Crow Wing County Passes Highway Maintenance Plan Through 2024

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners passed the highway maintenance plan proposed by County Engineer Tim Bray during the Tuesday board meeting.

According to the plan, the total investment is $75.9 million and will include:

149 miles of roadway surface improvements

Three roundabouts

Two bridge replacements

One bridge deck improvement

When asked if roundabouts were cheaper to install than traffic lights, Bray said it depends. It’s the long-term cost that has Crow Wing County implementing more of them.

“We’re building them because they are safer,” said Bray. “The long-term cost benefit of these far outweighs it. Even if it was more expensive, the cost savings you have to save lives far outweighs any upfront cost.”

To view the entire plan that runs through 2024, click here.

