Crow Wing County Opens AIS Decontamination Stations

Aquatic invasive species decontamination stations will open for the season in Crow Wing County starting Friday, May 27th.

The county has a permanent decontamination until located at the Crosslake Joint Highway Maintenance Facility off of Highway 3 at 13870 Whipple Drive. With a full crew, they are staffed from 9 AM to 6 PM Thursday through Sunday.

Priority is being given to boaters who have been referred to decontamination by watercraft inspectors or law enforcement. They will be referred for decontamination when AIS or other unknown items or materials are discovered, if a boater’s watercraft has been in the water for more than 24 hours or is being transported to a new water body in 24 hours, or if there is undrainable or unverifiable water.

The process for decontamination consists of a very high-pressure spray to remove material from boats, motors, trailers, and personal gear. It also uses a hot water rinse to kill zebra mussels attached to the boats outer surface.

“The decontamination stations provide a useful service to boaters,” stated Crow Wing County Business Manager Jessica Shea in a press release. “The entire process takes a short time and is a valuable tool for limiting the spread of AIS in our lakes and rivers”

A mobile decontamination unit will be located at different public accesses throughout the county. It will be open and fully staffed 9 AM to 6 PM Friday through Sunday. To get the location of the mobile unit, you can call (218) 824-1055 or text CWCDECON to 1-833-258-7509.

