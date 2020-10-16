Crow Wing County on High Alert Following Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus cases doubled in Crow Wing County over the last month, and that has county officials on high alert.

As of Sept. 13, the total number of cases in Crow Wing County was at 373. That number has jumped with today’s total reaching 766 confirmed positive cases. The statistic that concerns county officials the most is the new case positivity rate, as that number has jumped from around 7% this time last month to almost 30% this month.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have now been 21 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in Crow Wing County.

