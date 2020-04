Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County officials will be holding an emergency press conference tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m.

The Conference was called in regards to the County’s extension of the declaration of local emergency.

The public will not be allowed to attend the meeting but can watch live by going to www.crowwing.us

