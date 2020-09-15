Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Officials Report Total COVID-19 Deaths Now at 18

Lakeland News — Sep. 15 2020

Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Crow Wing County at the end of last week, according to data released by county officials. Both residents who died were senior citizens, with one person in their 80s and the other being more than 100 years of age.

The two reported deaths now increase the total number of coronavirus victims to 18 within the county, with the total overall number of cases reported as being 362.

Overall, the 19-29 age demographic leads Crow Wing County in highest percentage of overall cases at just under 25%.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

