Crow Wing County Officials Report Total COVID-19 Deaths Now at 18

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Crow Wing County at the end of last week, according to data released by county officials. Both residents who died were senior citizens, with one person in their 80s and the other being more than 100 years of age.

The two reported deaths now increase the total number of coronavirus victims to 18 within the county, with the total overall number of cases reported as being 362.

Overall, the 19-29 age demographic leads Crow Wing County in highest percentage of overall cases at just under 25%.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today