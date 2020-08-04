Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Officials Release Safety Guidelines For Upcoming Primary Election

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 4 2020

With the August 11th state primary election soon approaching, Crow Wing County and local election officials released to the public their COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure voter and election judge safety in all our polling places.

“Election officials at the state, county and local levels have been working together to provide a safe environment for both voters and election judges,” stated Crow
Wing County administrative services director Deborah Erickson. “With that in mind, voters will see some differences when they go to the polls.”

Crow Wing County listed the following safety measurements as follows:

  • All polling places will have hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and exit of the
    polling place and voters are encouraged to sanitize when they come into the polling
    place as well as when they are finished voting.
  • In accordance with Executive Order 20-81, masks will be required to be worn in the
    polling place by both voters and election judges. Voters who arrive at the polling
    place without a mask will be offered one free of charge at the door, or offered an
    opportunity to do a curbside voting process if they wish.
  • Voters will also note additional protective protocols in the polling places including
    plexiglass barriers at some of the stations and additional cleaning and disinfecting of
    surfaces being done throughout the day.
  • As voters enter the polling place, they will be provided a pen they will use during
    their time in the polling place. Voters will use that pen at each of the required
    station to sign the roster and mark their ballot, then drop their pen in the provided
    box after completing their voting. The pens will then be sanitized before being used
    again.
  •  Voters are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the polling place
    and election judges will provide additional guidance as needed.

“We’ve kept safety in mind when developing protocols and procedures this year and voters who choose to vote at their polling place will have a safe environment to do so,” Erickson
noted. “We ask voters to have patience with the process and recognize it may take a little more time to vote this year as the sanitizing procedures will need to be done in between voters.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

