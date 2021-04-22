Crow Wing County Offers Services for Crime Victims

Click to print (Opens in new window)

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is all about promoting the rights of people who suffer from crimes against them. Crow Wing County has many advocates and organizations offering their help in all different types of crimes.

Anyone looking to help victims of crimes can by volunteering at local shelters or through monetary donations. Victims in Crow Wing County wondering where they should go for help can call Community Services at 218-824-1140.

