Crow Wing County Offering One-Day COVID-19 Vaccine For Food and Child Care Providers
Crow Wing County Public Health is offering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for food retail workers, food service workers and unlicensed child care providers on Thursday, April 1.
According to the release, the following priority groups are:
• Employed in food retail (grocery): Food retail includes workers in grocery stores, convenience stores, food shelves, farmers markets, and other specialty food stores like bakeries, meat, seafood, and produce markets.
• Employed in food service: Workers operating in catering, restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, cafes, and other congregate dining settings; meal
preparation and meal service workers, including meals for the purpose of charitable hunger relief.
• Unlicensed child care providers
The clinic will occur from 8:30 AM-4:30 PM at the Crow Wing Community Services Building located at 204 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401.
You must pre-register for an appointment by clicking here. If you do not have computer access and need to register please call 218-824-1289.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.