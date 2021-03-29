Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Offering COVID-19 Vaccine for Food Workers and Child Care Providers

Nick UrsiniMar. 29 2021

Crow Wing County Public Health is offering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for food retail workers, food service workers and unlicensed child care providers on Thursday, April 1.

According to the release, the following priority groups are:

  • Employed in food retail (grocery): Food retail includes workers in grocery stores, convenience stores, food shelves, farmers markets, and other specialty food stores like bakeries, meat, seafood, and produce markets.
  • Employed in food service: Workers operating in catering, restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, cafes, and other congregate dining settings; meal
    preparation and meal service workers, including meals for the purpose of charitable hunger relief.
  • Unlicensed child care providers

The clinic will occur from 8:30 AM-4:30 PM at the Crow Wing Community Services Building located at 204 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401.

You must pre-register for an appointment by clicking here. If you do not have computer access and need to register, please call 218-824-1289.

