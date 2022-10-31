Crow Wing County Missing Person’s Case Leads to Murder Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A missing person’s case in Crow Wing County has now led to a murder investigation.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on October 28th, the office received a missing persons report of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Brogle was last seen leaving a residence in Center Township on October 26th and had reportedly gone missing after going to a storage unit rented by Michael Laflex in Crow Wing County.

A body has been recovered and is believed to be Brogle. Currently, the body has been transported to the Ramsay County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, as a result of this investigation on October 29th, Laflex was arrested under the suspicion of 2nd degree murder and is currently being held in Crow Wing Jail.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Drone Team.

