Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Missing Person’s Case Leads to Murder Investigation

Justin OthoudtOct. 31 2022

A missing person’s case in Crow Wing County has now led to a murder investigation.

Michael Laflex Credit: Crow Wing County Jail

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on October 28th, the office received a missing persons report of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Brogle was last seen leaving a residence in Center Township on October 26th and had reportedly gone missing after going to a storage unit rented by Michael Laflex in Crow Wing County.

A body has been recovered and is believed to be Brogle. Currently, the body has been transported to the Ramsay County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, as a result of this investigation on October 29th, Laflex was arrested under the suspicion of 2nd degree murder and is currently being held in Crow Wing Jail.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Drone Team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Brainerd Fire Department Celebrates 150 Years at Annual Fire Safety Open House

Bemidji Police Continue Search for Nevaeh Kingbird Almost a Year After Teen’s Disappearance

Merrifield Man Injured After Falling from Deer Stand

Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.