Crow Wing County Man Dies From Fallen Tree

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 16 2018
A Crow Wing County man died Saturday, July 14 from injuries resulting from a fallen tree, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Todd Dahl reported that the Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:27 p.m. on July 14 of a medical incident involving an injury from a fallen tree near Kimble Shores Drive in Ideal Township in Crow Wing County.

Responders arrived and found an adult male had died from injuries caused by the fallen tree.

The name of the person is being withheld pending the notification of the victim’s family members.

