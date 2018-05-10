Crow Wing County Local Sales Tax Increase Exceeds Expectations

Nearly $11.5 million has been collected in the past 2 years thanks to a local sales tax increase in Crow Wing County. In 2016, the Crow Wing County Board approved a half cent increase in local option sales tax.

The extra revenue has exceeded expectations by more than 30 percent of the projected increase. The additional revenue has paid for over 21 extra miles of road construction and nearly 200 miles of other surface maintenance.

In the county’s 5 year plan, there is an additional 86 miles of road construction planned for the funds generated by the local sales tax increase. Hear from Crow Wing County Highway Engineer, Tim Bray on the use of the extra funding.