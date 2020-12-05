Crow Wing County Launches Snowplow Tracking App

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County residents can now view and track all snowplows in the county during a snowstorm using the web-based app “Where’s My Snowplow?”.

“The app has been in the works for about a year and a half now,” said Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Director Jory Danielson. “We wanted to have this platform for our customers.”

“Where’s My Snowplow?” features:

Locations of each vehicle that is currently in use and direction of travel

Tracking of plows in real time

Updates every five minutes during snowstorms

You can visit the app by going to the Crow Wing County website under the “my government” tab, or via this link.

“It is just a visual map that shows where the trucks are and the arrow points in the direction the truck is facing,” said Danielson.

As updates continue on the app, Danielson and the county are asking for feedback.

“We hope eventually that the map can be pulled up at anytime and after a road has been plowed, the roads will change color to help easily tell that the road has been plowed,” said Danielson. “We have long term goals and we are open to any feedback that residents will provide us with and we will try to accommodate.”

One of those long term goals is to make the app available on your smartphone.

