Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Launches Photo Contest

Anthony Scott
Jan. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County is launching a photo contest to capture the best of what the area has to offer. Winners in the contest will have their pictures featured on Crow Wing County’s updated website in 2019. The focus is to update the website with a fresh look.

“We thought, what better way to put a local touch on it than with fantastic photos from around our county. Whether you live here or are a visitor, it’s a wonderful way to share the everyday experiences of Crow Wing County and what makes it so special.” said
Website Administrator, Marcus Cadena.

Everyone is encouraged to submit outdoor pictures of all seasons in Crow Wing County. Photographs must have been taken in Crow Wing County in 2017 or later. Up to 3 photographs may be entered in the contest.

There are 5 categories to submit photographs for:
• Landmarks
• Landscapes and Cityscapes
• Nature and Animals
• Parks
• People and Activities

The overall winner will receive a $200 gift card. Each category will also receive a $100 gift card. Winners will be notified by phone or email. All photographs submitted may be used in various Crow Wing County publications and on social media. For full contest rules and to enter your photo go to http://www.crowwing.us/PhotoContest. Deadline to enter is February 1, 2019.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing Energized Forming Tobacco Coalition

Reminder To Properly Dispose Of Your Hazardous Waste

Rising Hope Builds Freedom Ranch In Brainerd For Trafficking Victims

Crow Wing County Services Continue Through Federal Government Shutdown

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

NTC Offers Free Kid Dental Screenings For Annual “Give Kids A Smile” Program

Northwest Technical Academy will offer free dental screenings for children aged 1-18 as a part of the American Dental Association’s Give Kids a
Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Latest Stories

NTC Offers Free Kid Dental Screenings For Annual "Give Kids A Smile" Program

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Lakes of the Woods Wins Walleye Fish-Off Against Devil's Lake

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Bigfork Girls Basketball Falls To Duluth Marshall

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Arson Suspected In Bagley House Fire

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Hibbing Police Investigating Sunday Homicide On Mesabi Trail

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.