Crow Wing County Launches Photo Contest

Crow Wing County is launching a photo contest to capture the best of what the area has to offer. Winners in the contest will have their pictures featured on Crow Wing County’s updated website in 2019. The focus is to update the website with a fresh look.

“We thought, what better way to put a local touch on it than with fantastic photos from around our county. Whether you live here or are a visitor, it’s a wonderful way to share the everyday experiences of Crow Wing County and what makes it so special.” said

Website Administrator, Marcus Cadena.

Everyone is encouraged to submit outdoor pictures of all seasons in Crow Wing County. Photographs must have been taken in Crow Wing County in 2017 or later. Up to 3 photographs may be entered in the contest.

There are 5 categories to submit photographs for:

• Landmarks

• Landscapes and Cityscapes

• Nature and Animals

• Parks

• People and Activities

The overall winner will receive a $200 gift card. Each category will also receive a $100 gift card. Winners will be notified by phone or email. All photographs submitted may be used in various Crow Wing County publications and on social media. For full contest rules and to enter your photo go to http://www.crowwing.us/PhotoContest. Deadline to enter is February 1, 2019.