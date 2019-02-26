Crow Wing County Land Services Recognized By Minnesota DNR

Crow Wing County Land Services has been recognized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Crow Wing County Land Services received the Minnesota DNR – Parks and Trails Division Director’s Award for their service to Minnesota’s snowmobiling community. The award was presented during the annual Minnesota United Snowmobile Association’s annual event earlier this month.

According to a release, Crow Wing County was one of the first sponsors of snowmobile trails when the DNR’s Grant-In-Aid program started back in the 1970’s. In recent years, Crow Wing County Land Services has recorded easements over snowmobile trails located on isolated county managed lands before offering them for sale to ensure the protection of the trail corridor.

Land Services has also increased the level of trail monitoring and outreach to local clubs to ensure the trails are being properly maintained and signed.