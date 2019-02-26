Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Land Services Recognized By Minnesota DNR

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 26 2019
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County Land Services has been recognized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Crow Wing County Land Services received the Minnesota DNR – Parks and Trails Division Director’s Award for their service to Minnesota’s snowmobiling community. The award was presented during the annual Minnesota United Snowmobile Association’s annual event earlier this month.

According to a release, Crow Wing County was one of the first sponsors of snowmobile trails when the DNR’s Grant-In-Aid program started back in the 1970’s. In recent years, Crow Wing County Land Services has recorded easements over snowmobile trails located on isolated county managed lands before offering them for sale to ensure the protection of the trail corridor.

Land Services has also increased the level of trail monitoring and outreach to local clubs to ensure the trails are being properly maintained and signed.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota DNR Commissioner Visits Brainerd

Deadline To Remove Fish Houses From Minnesota Lakes Approaching

Comments Sought On 2019 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan

Crow Wing County Sheriff Reminds Public That Ice Is Not Yet Safe

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Avatar
Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

Avatar
CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

Avatar
OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Comes Up Just Short In Class AA Championship

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Comes Up Just Short In Class AA Championship

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Nevis Girls Basketball Ekes Out Win Over Bertha-Hewitt

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Red Lake Boys Basketball Beats Blackduck

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Dozens Of Anglers Left Stranded On Lake Of The Woods From Blizzard Conditions

Posted on Feb. 25 2019

In Business: Mi Rancho Brings Authentic Mexican Food To Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.