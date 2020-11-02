Crow Wing County Land Services Extending Virtual Services Until Nov. 12

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department will extend virtual service delivery for one more week. Originally scheduled to reopen on November 5th, the department will not open its doors to the public until Thursday, November 12th.

“I want to reassure our residents that staff will continue to work and offer the same services we always have. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to both our staff and the citizens they serve,” said County Administrator Tim Houle. “We are taking steps to divide our workforce and minimize physical contact between our staff. We ask everyone to stay vigilant and continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash hands and stay home when you are sick to help keep disruptions across our county to a minimum.”

Staff continue to provide services online and by phone. There is a drop box in front of the Land Services building at 322 Laurel Street.

The Community Services building, which temporarily went to virtual services, reopened on Monday.

County offices are open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.

