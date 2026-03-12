Crow Wing County Land Services Department Hosting Land Sale

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is currently holding a land sale through an online auction portal.

Parcels are being separated depending on size, location, and starting bid price. Parcel types can vary from buildings to seasonal use and recreational.

Parcels offered from previous auctions that have remained unsold are also available for direct purchase over the Land Services department counter.

“A lot of people come to our counter asking for properties to build on,” said Land Services Operations Manager Jessica Shea. “They’re looking for that property they want to build their forever home, they want to build a home to sell in six months when it’s done being built. So, we have multiple properties out there. Some vary in acreage, some aren’t buildable, some might just add on to a current property or just to get access to a state-owned parceled land.”

The sale ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 24. More information on the land sale can be found on the Crow Wing County website.