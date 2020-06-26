Crow Wing County Land Sale Auction To Be Held In July

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction outside of the Land Services Building in Brainerd.

On July 24th, at 10:00 a.m. over 400 properties of land will be offered for sale at the public auction. The vast majority of these parcels of land have had the starting bid price reduced by 25 percent. Properties are located

throughout Crow Wing County, from the Mille Lacs Lake area in Garrison, all of the way to Ideal Township, including lots in Breezy Point, Brainerd, and Crosby.

The land available in the auction include, 33 waterfront properties and 41 properties that are greater than 20 acres in size. Properties offered for sale are available to search at https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/. The website provides detailed information about location, size, and starting bid price for more than 400 properties to be offered at the auction.

Those who are interested in purchasing land may contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us for more information.

The tax-forfeited properties can be used for building, seasonal use, or

recreation. Properties offered that didn’t sell from prior years are available for direct purchase.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today