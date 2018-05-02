Lakeland PBS
Crow Wing County Kicks Off ‘Make it OK’ Mental Health Campaign

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 2 2018
A new campaign is now underway in Crow Wing County to address the stigmas of mental health in the community. The ‘Make It OK’ campaign kicked off yesterday with the start of mental health awareness month in May.

Throughout the month, Crow Wing County employees will learn facts, myths and misunderstandings about mental health. The staff and community members can take a pledge online to start talking about mental health and encourage others to Make It OK.

For more information about how to make a pledge or ideas on how to start the conversation click here.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

