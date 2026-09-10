Crow Wing County Jail & Judicial Center Parking Lots to Undergo Construction

Crow Wing County is making improvements to the parking lot and pedestrian areas around its judicial center and jail in Brainerd. The project is happening in three phases through the end of September. Construction is underway around Crow Wing County’s Judicial Center and Jail.

Crow Wing County Maintenance Lead Dave Giza said” This is very important. Our parking lot. After 20 years, the infrastructure is starting to fail, and we’re trying to be proactive. We don’t want to get to the point where it completely fails. So it’s very important this will last for the next 20, 30 years. And so it’s a it’s a good improvement.”

The project is a partnership between Crow Wing County Facilities, Highway Engineering, and Anderson Brothers. The work includes sidewalk repairs, ADA improvements, lighting upgrades, a new mill and overlay of the parking lot, and new parking lot striping.

Anderson Brothers Construction Project Manager David Sustercich said” It is broken up into two phases, and there will be adjustments to access to the building. Like currently right now, the doors into the jail are closed. We’re going to get the sidewalk put back in place, and those doors will be back open this coming Monday.

The first phase of the project will temporarily close access to the jail lobby, with staff rerouting foot traffic to provide access.

Giza added” Right now, our flat work is being done: the demolition. So we’re taking out the sidewalks. The biggest struggle with the first couple of phases here is that we cannot close access to our buildings. Jail did allow us to close their access, so we’re going to bring that up in a round, and they go through the judicial center right now. So it is a little challenging to move the public through our buildings and keep access as open.”

The second phase is scheduled to begin the week of September 14th, when crews will be removing the concrete sidewalk between the Jail and Judicial Center before installing new concrete. Then, starting the week of September 21st, construction will move to the north section of the Judicial Center entrance. Once the sidewalk work is complete, crews will turn their attention to the parking lot itself.

Sustercich said”We are going to be continuing with sidewalk removal and replacement, then coming the week of the 21st. the judicial center. We’re going to work on that entrance. Just be be cautious. But we’re excited to make these improvements for the for the county.”

Crews will continue working around the jail and judicial center through the end of September. Access will remain open, but visitors should watch for signs and temporary changes as construction moves from sidewalks to the parking lot.