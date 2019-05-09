Crow Wing County Jail Inmate Dies While In Custody

An inmate has died while in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports inmate Kobe Eugene Marcell, 18, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 4th, 2019 at exactly 10:53 p.m.

Deputies and jail staff provided medical assistance at the jail until Marcell was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robinsdale where he was later pronounced deceased.

Marcell was originally booked into the Crow Wing County Jail on May 1st, 2019 for a probation violation warrant after being arrested in Wadena County.

Sheriff Goddard states this case is actively being investigated and his office is awaiting the final autopsy report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s office says they will not be able to release any more specific information related to the investigation at this time. Stay with Lakeland News for updates to this developing story.