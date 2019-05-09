Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Jail Inmate Dies While In Custody

May. 9 2019

An inmate has died while in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports inmate Kobe Eugene Marcell, 18, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 4th, 2019 at exactly 10:53 p.m.

Deputies and jail staff provided medical assistance at the jail until Marcell was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robinsdale where he was later pronounced deceased.

Marcell was originally booked into the Crow Wing County Jail on May 1st, 2019 for a probation violation warrant after being arrested in Wadena County.

Sheriff Goddard states this case is actively being investigated and his office is awaiting the final autopsy report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s office says they will not be able to release any more specific information related to the investigation at this time. Stay with Lakeland News for updates to this developing story.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

7 Deer Test Positive For CWD At Central Minnesota Deer Farm

Vitals App Aims To Improve Interactions Between Law Enforcement And Vulnerable Individuals

Level Three Sex Offender Moving To Brainerd

Gov. Walz Announces Appointment To Fill 9th Judicial District Vacancy

What do you think?

Latest Story

Grand Rapids Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Possession And Sale Of Controlled Substances

A Grand Rapids man appeared in Itasca County Court Thursday and was charged with multiple counts of possession and the sale of controlled
Posted on May. 9 2019

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Possession And Sale Of Controlled Substances

Posted on May. 9 2019

Cragun's Legacy Course Eyes 2020 For Possible PGA Tour Web.com Event

Posted on May. 9 2019

Bemidji's Taylor Offerdahl Signs To Play Golf At BSU

Posted on May. 9 2019

BSU's Dillon Eichstadt Signs With Elite UK Hockey League

Posted on May. 9 2019

BSU Announces 2019-20 Men's and Women's Hockey Schedules

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.