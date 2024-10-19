Crow Wing County Installs Self-Serve Kiosks in the Community

Crow Wing County Community Services now has two self-serve kiosks in the community.

The kiosks are designed to help minimize barriers and enable more residents to access Crow Wing County services in locations that are convenient to them. They can be found at both the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes and at Crosby City Hall.

With the kiosks, residents can apply for benefits, upload case file documentation, and easily access community resources without the need of traveling to the county building.