Crow Wing County Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Opening April 25

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 20 2018
The Crow Wing County Household Hazardous Waste Facility will open on April 25 at the Crow Wing County Landfill Site.

For the rest of the year, the facility will be open the second Wednesday and second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May through September. During October, it will be open the first Wednesday and first Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a press release, “The HHW site provides a location to properly dispose of old paint cans, cleaners, and other chemicals. It’s time to clean out the garage or basement shelves of these left over products,” stated Jake Frie, Crow Wing County Land Services Supervisor. “This free service keeps these chemicals out of our environment, protecting
our water resources.”

Items that the HHW Facility accepts for free disposal include:

-latex & oil paints, stains and aerosols
-automotive products
-household cleaners
-yard and garden pesticides
– rechargeable batteries
-mercury containing devices (such as thermometers and switches)

Upon arriving at the County Landfill Site, residents must stop at the Landfill Office. The attendant will discuss
the items to be disposed and provide directions to where the HHW Facility is located at the site. It is important
to note that all loads coming to the County Landfill must be covered to ensure our roadways are not littered
with debris.

For more information pertaining to the Household Hazardous Waste Program, please visit the County Web
page at www.crowwing.us  and search for “Household Hazardous Waste”.

