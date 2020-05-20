Crow Wing County Hosts Meeting Regarding Bar and Restaurant Reopenings

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners hosted a special meeting Tuesday morning regarding bar and restaurant reopenings that could begin on June 1st.

Board officials heard local business owners express frustration at not being able to reopen their restaurant or bar for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. This weekend is critical for small businesses across the region who rely on the large tourism revenue that usually comes in this time of year.

County officials and the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce started a movement yesterday, Lake Country Cares, for the area’s businesses to promote safety as their main objective in reopening.

