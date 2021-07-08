Crow Wing County Hoping to Use Grant for New Drone Team
A third Crow Wing County drone team may soon be added to the fleet thanks to a grant awarded by Sourcewell.
Currently, the county has a northern drone team stationed at the Crosslake Fire Department and a southern drone team located at the Brainerd Fire Department. Sheriff Scott Goddard told the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners that the funding from the grant will hopefully add a third drone team in the eastern part of the county.
The county uses drones for situations involving potential death, or if there is a safety risk to the public.
