Crow Wing County Honored With The Pinwheels For Prevention Award

The Crow Wing County child protection team was recognized for excellence in the prevention of child abuse.

The Pinwheels for Prevention Award identifies communities with a strong commitment to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by collaborating with public, nonprofit, community services, activities and initiatives.

The criteria for receiving this award is based on the demonstration of work in prevention awareness, maintaining family strengthening efforts, as well as, knowledge of communities utilizing innovative programs.

Community Services Director Kara Terry says, “We are very blessed to have such a dedicated and strong group of staff and community members rallying around our children and families. We are very thankful for that support and know we would not be successful without that commitment.”

Crow Wing County has maintained a strong child protection team. They annually facilitate the Radiothon to End Child Abuse, which raises funds to support child abuse prevention efforts throughout the county.

Minnesota Communities Care for Children CEO, Shelly Jacobson says, “We are grateful for the year round prevention efforts of Crow Wing County. They help us continue to identify and share successful models and best practices in child abuse and neglect prevention across the state.”