Crow Wing County Holding Public Land Auction

A public land auction is underway in Crow Wing County.

Set to continue through April 8th, the county is offering parcels of land up for bid on its sales website, presenting interested suitors with varying locations, sizes, and starting prices.

The properties for purchase are located throughout the county and any interested parties must follow registration requirements through the Crow Wing County Public Surplus website.

This is the second year the county has made the land sale online to increase accessibility.

“One great thing about this now being an online auction is that it now expands availability to a wide range of people, something that wasn’t necessarily available when we did an in-person auction.” Crow Wing County Assessing Services Supervisor Michaelle Cronquist said. “If they’re just looking to get started, this would be an opportunity for them to purchase some property within the county or potentially just looking for a place to build and start their new home.”

Any properties that do not sell will be offered again for a second sale beginning April 9th and running through April 23rd.