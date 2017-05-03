Crow Wing County Holding Electronics Collection Event

If you have old electronics that you want to dispose of the Crow Wing County Land Services Department is having a business electronics collection event on May 17 at the Crow Wing County Landfill Site.

Items accepted include computer equipment: CPUs, CD/DVD Roms, monitors, memory, networking, printers, scanners and tape drives.

Other equipment: Circuit Boards, Integrated circuits, precious metal scrap, wire and cable, motor generators but loose batteries ARE NOT accepted at this event.

Specialized equipment: Duplication/copying, banking, bar code, communication, hospital/medical, telephone and test/lab.

Local businesses that plan to participate in this event are encouraged to contact the Land Services – Solid Waste Office at (218) 824-1290 for billing information and so paperwork may be completed to expedite the process.