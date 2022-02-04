Crow Wing County Hits Highest Peak in COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County is experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 cases yet since the omicron variant became prevalent in Minnesota.

Right now, 40% of Crow Wing residents are not vaccinated and hospital systems are still stressed. There is a shortage of beds for people with non-COVID related illness or injury, causing people to be forced to recuperate from home.

Crow Wing County is encouraging the community to get vaccinated. With the omicron variant on the rise, Crow Wing County is doing all that they can to try and manage case numbers. The randomness of how COVID affects different people in different ways is what makes it a concern.

Omicron infections appear to have peaked and are starting to decline in some parts of the state, but that evidence has not presented itself in Crow Wing County yet.

KN95 masks are now available at the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments across the county. Studies show that high quality masks like a KN95 better protect wearers from COVID-19 and help slow the spread of the virus.

Also, the county will be offering a clinic at Crow Wing County Community Services on Wednesday, February 9 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM for anyone who wants to get vaccinated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today