Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Hits Highest Peak in COVID-19 Cases

Ryan BowlerFeb. 3 2022

Crow Wing County is experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 cases yet since the omicron variant became prevalent in Minnesota.

Right now, 40% of Crow Wing residents are not vaccinated and hospital systems are still stressed. There is a shortage of beds for people with non-COVID related illness or injury, causing people to be forced to recuperate from home.

Crow Wing County is encouraging the community to get vaccinated. With the omicron variant on the rise, Crow Wing County is doing all that they can to try and manage case numbers. The randomness of how COVID affects different people in different ways is what makes it a concern.

Omicron infections appear to have peaked and are starting to decline in some parts of the state, but that evidence has not presented itself in Crow Wing County yet.

KN95 masks are now available at the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments across the county. Studies show that high quality masks like a KN95 better protect wearers from COVID-19 and help slow the spread of the virus.

Also, the county will be offering a clinic at Crow Wing County Community Services on Wednesday, February 9 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM for anyone who wants to get vaccinated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Essentia Health Notes Increase in Potential Stroke Patients Driving Themselves to Hospital

MnDOT Announces Winners of 2022 “Name a Snowplow” Contest

Essentia Health Plans to Open Clinic, Pharmacy in Deerwood

45 New COVID-19 Deaths, 5,480 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.