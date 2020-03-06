Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Update
Crow Wing County Highway Department released a press release regarding a couple of operations starting next Monday, March 9th.
First, crews will be working on tree trimming operations around County State Aid Highway (CSAH) ; CSAH 66 around Crosslake, CSAH 22 near South Long Lake and on various leaning trees throughout the week.
Also, County maintenance crews will be patching potholes on various county roads throughout the week. Crews will be pulling over and stopping frequently on the shoulders of the roads, to
perform the patching work. Loose patching material debris may be present.
For further information about the operations, you can contact the county highway department at (218) 824-1110.
