Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Scheduled

The Crow Wing County Highway crews will continue their maintenance work after the Fourth of July holiday. Crews will perform spray patching on CSAH 49 (Wise Road) north of Brainerd on Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6.

The maintenance work crews will work on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control traffic flow through the work areas.

Crews will continue patching potholes on various county roads throughout the week. Those crews will be pulling over and stopping frequently on the shoulders of the roads to perform the patching work. Loose patching debris may be present.

Motor grader smoothing of gravel roads will take place on roads in the south part of the county Wednesday and in the northeast part of the county Thursday.

All maintenance work is weather sensitive and is subject to delay or change.

County offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

For further Information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, please contact the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit Crow Wing County website at http://www.crowwing.us.