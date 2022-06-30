Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Plans for Week of July 4th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In a release, Crow Wing County has detailed highway maintenance plans for the week of July 4.

Throughout the week, maintenance crews will perform spray patching operations on CSAH 16 in Jenkins. There will also be crews cleaning up trees and fixing washouts from storms on June 20. The crews will also continue mowing ditches along various county roads in the Deerwood/Baylake areas throughout the week.

Lanes may be closed to one lane due to crews working in the drive lane and on the shoulders simultaneously. Signing, flaggers, or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas. Drivers are asked to drive alert, slow down, and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving near working crews.

In addition, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, county offices will be closed Monday, July 4.

For further information on the county highway system or to report a roadway issue, you can contact the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit the Crow Wing County website.

