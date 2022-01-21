Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Activities for the Week of January 24

Ryan BowlerJan. 21 2022

Crow Wing County has provided more information on highway maintenance work for next week, starting Monday, January 24.

On 13th Street in Brainerd, county maintenance staff will perform tree limbing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday tree limbing will be on Mill Avenue in Brainerd. Residents and travelers are asked to be mindful that county maintenance crews will also be removing snow from various guardrails and intersections throughout the week.

Maintenance crews may be working in the drive lane and on the shoulders simultaneously, creating the need to close one or more lanes of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas. Everyone is asked to drive alert, slow down, and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving in work zones. All maintenance work is subject to delay or change.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

36 New COVID-19 Deaths, 11,828 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Gets Go-Ahead for In-Person Contest

Big Sev Sled Hill Revamped at Hitch Wayne Park in Brainerd

37 New COVID-19 Deaths, 44,626 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.