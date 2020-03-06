Crow Wing County Highway Dept. To Perform Maintenance Starting Monday

Lakeland PBS

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 6 2020

Crow Wing County Highway Department released a press release regarding a couple of operations starting next Monday, March 9th.

First, crews will be working on tree trimming operations around County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 3 and 66 around Crosslake, CSAH 22 near South Long Lake, and on various leaning trees throughout the week.

Also, County maintenance crews will be patching potholes on various county roads throughout the week. Crews will be pulling over and stopping frequently on the shoulders of the roads to perform the patching work. Loose patching material debris may be present.

For further information about the operations, you can contact the county highway department at (218) 824-1110.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

