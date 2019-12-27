Crow Wing County Highway Dept. Balancing Needs of Road Safety and the Environment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When it comes to clearing off roads during a winter storm, most people would suspect that using as much salt as possible is the solution. But for the Crow Wing County Highway Department, there’s a lot to account for when clearing off Minnesota snowy roads. Chaz Mootz has the story.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department plans to continue to work with the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District in the future in an effort to keep the Brainerd Lakes Area environment clean.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today