Crow Wing County Highway Dept. Balancing Needs of Road Safety and the Environment

Nathan Green — Dec. 27 2019

When it comes to clearing off roads during a winter storm, most people would suspect that using as much salt as possible is the solution. But for the Crow Wing County Highway Department, there’s a lot to account for when clearing off Minnesota snowy roads. Chaz Mootz has the story.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department plans to continue to work with the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District in the future in an effort to keep the Brainerd Lakes Area environment clean.

